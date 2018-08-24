Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WEAR-TV/WFGX-TV has an immediate opening for an energetic and creative Executive Producer to oversee news content for overall fairness, balance and accuracy. The ideal candidate will produce daily newscasts and oversee production of newscasts and special programming. You will work closely with the producers and reporters on content selection, showcasing, special coverage and training. As a newsroom leader, the expectation is that the Executive Producer will lead by example. The ideal candidate will have a passion for news, a strong background in television news production, and a vision for how to provide viewers with fresh, interesting, relevant content every day. We expect our Executive Producer to find innovative ways of incorporating digital content into our daily news coverage and vice versus.