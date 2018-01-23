Details: TEGNA owned First Coast News has an excellent opportunity for a talented Executive Producer. Applicants must have major, breaking news experience, strong editorial judgment, newscast producing expertise and fully understand the needs of our audience across all our platforms. This position requires leadership, solid decision making skills and the ability to work well in a dynamic newsroom environment. Candidates must have social media experience and leadership in the digital content areas. Candidates must also be skilled at infusing mission of “Holding the Powerful Accountable” into all newscasts. This position is responsible for managing various newscasts on WTLV/WJXX, including planning, story selection, and execution of daily newscasts. It will also include oversight of special project live coverage. Responsibilities Plans coverage, story selection and ensures effective delivery of daily newscasts.

Manages the daily performance of Producers and their shows. Supports producers by providing editorial skills, copy editing, and creative production and storytelling skills.

Works with reporters on story concepts to execution.

Participates in daily editorial meetings. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.