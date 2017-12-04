|Position/Title:
Executive Producer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
The ideal candidate will produce daily newscasts and oversee production of newscasts and special programming. You will work closely with the other producers and reporters on daily selection and coverage. As a newsroom leader, the expectation is that the Executive Producer will lead by example.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
12/6/2017
|Closing Date:
1/6/2018
|City:
Mobile
|State:
Alabama
|URL:
http://www.weartv.com
|Responsibilities:
· Produce shows/script reviews
· Manage and train other Producers
· Special projects
· Planning and overseeing continuity into upcoming newscasts
· Other responsibilities as assigned
|Qualifications:
· Four-year degree in journalism or communications preferred and a minimum of 4 years related experience
· Strong writing skills and a proven track record for getting results on initiatives
· Great people skills with an emphasis on coaching and motivating
A successful candidate will have had at least 4 years of experience in broadcast journalism as a producer, or equivalent experience.
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/