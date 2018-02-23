Executive Assistant to EVP IMS Eastern Region

Summary

Responsible for handling a wide range of administrative and executive support related tasks, including heavy calendar management, project and event coordination, and booking travel arrangements. Also responsible for general office duties such as maintaining office inventory, shipping/receiving coordination, and filing reports. The ideal candidate will be mature and experienced, able to handle high volumes of work and demands, and enjoy the administrative challenges of support at a corporate level.

Essential Functions

1. Gives direct support to the EVP IMS Eastern Region, including prioritizing and managing multiple projects simultaneously, and follow through on issues in a timely manner.

2. Works closely with executives to coordinate and launch corporate projects as assigned.

3. Responsible for heavy calendar management, requiring interaction with both internal and external executives and assistants, as well as clients and affiliates, to coordinate a variety of complex executive meetings with constant awareness of daily schedule.

4. Manages and coordinates special events.

5. Booking travel arrangements including airfare, hotel, and car rentals.

6. Accurately completes and tracks monthly expense reports.

7. Coordinates, orders, and picks up executive group meals as needed.

8. Maintains stock of office/kitchen supplies, stationary, office refreshments, etc.; make other purchases as directed.

9. Coordinates shipping/receiving as needed.

10. Manages & coordinates monthly meetings calendar and conference room calendar.

11. Maintains TV FCC Files and files Quarterly Reports electronically and in hard copy as required by FCC.