Evening News Producer – WWSB

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

ABOUT WWSB

WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida.

JOB SUMMARY – 6 PM AND 11 PM

We are looking for a journalist who can produce content on multiple platforms. The ideal producer has strong writing skills with a flair for urgent and active copy, time management skills to stay on the tight deadlines of a newsroom and people skills to manage the different areas of impact in a producer’s day. The producer should also have technical knowledge of how to put a newscast together, how to producer content for mysuncoast.com and how to promote that content on social media. Our producers should thrive on breaking news and weather coverage while remaining loyal to journalistic values.

GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

– Write news stories under deadline

– Create newscast rundown

– Time newscast

– Coordinate execution of newscast from control room

– Produce content for mysuncoast.com

– Post content to social media

– Follow strategic plan for newsroom to achieve producing goals

– Use graphics to assist with storytelling in newscasts

– Work with a variety of technical and content co-workers to producer best newscast possible

– Generate sources and story ideas for newscast

– Contribute ideas for promotional/investigative/long form stories

Requirements

College degree. 1 year of producing experience preferred.

Additional Info

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

Please apply online at https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings