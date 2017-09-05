EDITOR/PHOTOGRAPHER (Regular Full Time / Orlando): Edit video for reporter and anchor packages, voice-overs and natural sound pieces for newscasts. Shoot and edit video and audio for newscasts, news programming, promotion and other station related purposes as needed and assigned. Operate ENG vehicles and equipment. Use good editorial and visual judgment. Create and add special effects to recorded pieces. Meet broadcast deadlines. BA in communications/journalism, or equivalent experience. A minimum of one year experience as an editor or photographer in a television station. Self-motivated, with good photography and editing skills. Working knowledge of P-2 camera systems, AVID edit systems, and lighting/sound equipment. Must have valid driver’s license and good driving record.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

