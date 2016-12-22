Editor – Part Time

Multimedia Meteorologist
Job Description/Responsibilities:
- Participates on daily editorial meetings.
- Operates the video switcher and associated devices live newscasts.
- Serves as the chief of the television crew during the newscasts.
- In charge of pre-production of topical, news briefs and other elements related to the promotion of the newscast.
- Edits and cuts all videos for the show, including headlines and teases.
- Archives and files new footage obtained on daily basis.
- Records network feeds and daily air checks.
Job Requirements/Qualifications:
- College Degree preferred
- One-year experience as technical director required
- Able to operate all production equipment.
- Have knowledge of production techniques, including camera and editing.
Salary: Commensurate with Experience
Email resume: jobsorlando@entravision.com, no phone calls please.