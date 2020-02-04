WFTX – TV, the Scripps owned Fox affiliate in Sunny SWFL, has an exciting opportunity for an Editor.This position integrates visual content and audio material to create compelling stories as well as completing daily editing projects for multiple platforms.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS –

Capture visual content and edit long-form stories and daily newscasts as needed

Work with producers, multi-media journalists and photojournalists to ensure a high-quality product consistent with station’s brand

Responsible for operating various news gathering equipment, including but not limited to video camera and video editing equipment

Maintain video archive filing system

Knowledge of and proficiency in posting content to the television station Web site

Knowledge and demonstration of creativity, editorial judgment, journalistic ethics and libel laws

Reacts to breaking news on an immediate basis.

Gathers story related materials (sound and video) on a timely basis.

Coordinates remote and studio events, creating synergy between remote and studio productions.

Collaborates with affiliates on breaking news stories, sharing of information.

Perform other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED – Candidates must have an Associate’s degree in Journalism or related field and a minimum of three years experience in a related field; OR any equivalent combination of experience and training that provides the required knowledge, skills and abilities. The following skills are required:

Proficiency in non-linear, editing, including Final Cut Pro

ABOUT US-

Our resources include the market’s only virtual set and breaking news tracker vehicle. In addition, the power of Scripps’ national network of local news operations and digital businesses provides a reach and an opportunity no other company can match. Scripps leaders are trained and developed to lead for the present and groomed for future opportunities in the company.

The SWFL lifestyle needs no embellishment. You’ll enjoy some of the world’s finest weather (average of 75 degrees), beaches, water sports, golf, restaurants and entertainment.

ABOUT SCRIPPS

The E.W. Scripps Company(NASDAQ: SSP) advances understanding of the world through journalism. As the nation’s fourth-largest independent TV station owner, Scripps operates 60 television stations in 42 markets. Scripps empowers the next generation of news consumers with its multiplatform news network Newsy and reaches growing audiences through broadcast networks including Bounce and Court TV. Shaping the future of storytelling through digital audio, Scripps owns top podcast company Stitcher and Triton, the global leader in technology and measurement services. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT:

https://scripps.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/Scripps_Careers/job/Fort-Myers—Naples-FL—WFTX/Editor-II_JR023278-1