DJ Announcer

Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Creates, produces and announces topics on the radio, including music, entertainment, politics, news, weather, sports, traffic and other topics of interest. Responsibilities • Delivers newscasts; announces radio playlist of musical selections; gives weather and traffic conditions; delivers sport scores, statistics and upcoming game information. • Comments on music and other matters of interest to audience (e.g. time, weather, traffic conditions) and may interview musical personalities and members of listening audience. • Typically specializes in one type of music (e.g. classical, pop, rock, country and western, etc.). • Writes, reviews and/or edits news copy, introductions, public service announcements, commercials, pre-recorded reports, contests, etc. • Participates in promotional events. • May be responsible for operating control board for studios and remote programming. • May directly sell advertising space to advertisers. • Regulates program timing, operates syndicated programming, and plays commercials. • Monitors the technical quality and accuracy of incoming and outgoing on-air programming from master control room. • Protects station’s license by censoring live programs and deleting words/phrases not permitted on air. • Processes time-out programming for accurate play back. • Checks studio equipment for proper functioning and notifies Engineering of technical malfunctions affecting quality of the broadcast. • Handles emergency inserts (e.g. news updates and breaking stories, emergencies, alert system tests, etc.). Qualifications • Socially informed and perceptive; up-to-date and in tune with the local and national trends and/or specialized knowledge of topics/events related to on-air discussions • Pleasant, charismatic and well-controlled voice; excellent pronunciation • Well-rounded communication skills for conducting interviews • Ability to make others feel comfortable and open up on air • Excellent writing and editing skills; proficient in grammar • Proficient in media production and broadcast systems • Proficient in Microsoft Office and social networking • May require selling skills • May require other language proficiency, e.g., Spanish Work Experience • 1-2 years’ experience as an announcer in smaller market or college station environment Education • 4-year college degree, preferably in Communications or Broadcast Journalism Certifications • None required Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.