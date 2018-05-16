Director – Temporary Full-Time

WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando
WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /
www.fox35orlando.com
May 10, 2018
The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.
ENGINEERING/PRODUCTION
DIRECTOR – TEMP (Temporary Full Time / Orlando): Utilize Sony ELC production automation system to direct live newscasts, newsbreaks, programs and specials. Prepare show rundowns by coding all necessary automation cues. Monitor transmitter and iTX connectivity. Operate camera robotics, audio console, and floor direct as needed. A minimum of two years’ experience directing and/or technical directing on-air for live news programming required. Experience with Sony ELC or other production automation system preferred. Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment, including character generators, audio consoles, camera robotics and video editing desired. Weekend, holiday and overtime are required. This is a temporary position.