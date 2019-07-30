Director, Sales

Category:

Location: Miami, Florida Reports to: SVP Group Operations The Director of Sales is responsible for maximizing revenue for Tribune Company’s WSFL, a CW affliate based in, Miami, Flordia. Responsible for driving key revenue streams, analyzes all sales variables to determine optimal strategic plan to achieve the revenue goals. Effective yield management, accurate forecasting, and budget creation/management (including spot television, web, mobile, and event marketing.) By policy and example, motivates, leads, and fosters a positive work environment for the entire sales department. Vacancy Type:

Florida Experience: 8+ years of broadcast sales experience, 3+ years as LSM or GSM/DOS; preferably in a top 50 market and LPM experience desired.

Undergraduate degree in business, marketing, communications or equivalent related experience.

Proven track record of growing revenue, growing station market share, selling cross-platform, and new business development.

Think strategically and act tactically; take initiative and makes decisions without daily guidance.

Proficient in inventory management, pricing, and forecasting; WO, Matrix, and Sharebuilder experience a plus or advanced knowledge of television sales software systems and processes.

Ability to create and foster a positive working environment with the sales team and key management staff members through a winning attitude, strong leadership and team building.

Strong understanding of budget process and strategic planning with the ability to comprehend, analyze and present high-level business strategies to both internal and external groups.

Analyze issues thoroughly in order to make sound business decisions and solve problems effectively.

Ability to develop and communicate effective and persuasive sales related presentations.

Must be willing to submit to a background check

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United StatesEqual Employment Opportunity Requirements: Effectively lead and motivate station sales staff to achieve revenue plans. Staff can include Local/National/Digital Sales Manager, Local/Digital Account Executives, Sales Assistants and Research Analysts.

Establish a clear vision for the department from revenue to behavior; set goals and standards; monitor performance and holds department accountable.

Implement disciplined broadcast yield management and pricing strategies to overachieve station holding capacity.

Provide station and Tribune leadership with comprehensive sales analysis, both verbally and in written communication, on a regular basis. This includes presentations on sales trends, market knowledge, and revenue achievement.

Maximize 3 rd party vendors, consultants and partners (e.g., Dolye, Media Monitors, etc.) that assist in achievement of revenue goals.

Drive demand through development of unique non-spot initiatives, station projects, catagory opportunities; lead these new business efforts from strategy to execution.

Report with accuracy on projected station and market revenues.

Evaluate, hire, retain and develop sales staff. Provide timely coaching and candid feedback to insure goal achievement and career growth of direct reports.

Contribute to the development and strength of the station department head team through effective and positive measures.

Create and execute a plan to build a positive sales reputation within our industry and market; one based on service, integrity and growth.

Develop and maintain positive and effective working relationships with clients and agencies on a local, regional and national level. Contact:

www.tribunemediacareers.com