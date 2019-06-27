Director, Sales & Business Support

WJCT, a dual licensed, multi-platform (TV, Radio, Digital, Events) organization has an ambitious strategy for revenue growth over the next five years, with plans to develop and/or expand several lines of business. The successful development and execution of this strategy will be linked in part to the achievement of their sales team to meet or exceed their sales strategies and goals. For these reasons, WJCT is seeking a top producer with strong consultative sales skills, and a proven track record of success in leading sales teams, prospecting, business development, client service, creating sales forecasts and plans, and meeting &/or exceeding revenue targets. He or she must excel in developing integrated marketing campaigns across multiple platforms and be comfortable working with business owners, managing partners and C-level executives.

About WJCT Inc.

Serving the First Coast since 1958, WJCT is a locally owned and operated public media/community service organization which uses its platforms of on-air, online, and outreach as resources for citizens to learn, share and grow as a community. WJCT content genres include news and public affairs, arts and culture, history and science, community outreach, children’s educational programming and local impact and outreach. WJCT operates 5 unique TV channels, 4 radio channels and multiple digital platforms. Its principal broadcast coverage area is the 5 counties that make up northeast Florida.

About Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville is a seaport city and the county seat for Duval County. The metropolitan area has a population of 1.6 million; the 40th largest city in the U.S., the fourth largest in the state of Florida, and is in proximity to major colleges and universities. The city, situated on the banks of the beautiful St. Johns River in the First Coast region of North Florida, enjoys a mild climate, reasonable cost of living and a high quality of life. Jacksonville has many natural assets from its large urban park system to the miles of beaches and waterways. From a major symphony and museums to a sports and entertainment complex downtown which hosts an array of special events. This sports-loving city is home to the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and nearby, Ponte Vedra is home to the PGA, which hosts the annual Tournament Players Championship (TPC). Both public and private golf courses abound in the area.

Growing populations, a strong economy, diverse cultural and recreational opportunities and abundant natural resources, Jacksonville, continues to distinguish itself as a place where there is truly something for everyone. Want another reason to live in paradise? Florida also has no state tax! https://www.visitjacksonville.com/

WJCT is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer.

WJCT Statement of Diversity

WJCT values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to the organization and to the community, and pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

