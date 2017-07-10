DIRECTOR (Regular Full Time)

Details:

Utilize Sony ELC production automation system to direct live newscasts, newsbreaks, programs and specials.

Prepare show rundowns by coding all necessary automation cues.

Monitor transmitter and iTX connectivity.

Operate camera robotics, audio console, and floor direct as needed.

Requirements:

A minimum of two years’ experience directing and/or technical directing on-air for live news programming required.

Experience with Sony ELC or other production automation system preferred.

Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment, including character generators, audio consoles, camera robotics and video editing desired.

Master Control experience is also a plus.

Weekend, holiday and overtime are required.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

