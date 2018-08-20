Director of Technology Job Description

Director of Technology is a department–head leadership position, managing the station’s technology with a core team of engineering and IT staff. The Director of Technology while staying within regulatory mandates ensures that station’s technical and news operations, building facility, digital production, as well as distribution systems produce and deliver high-quality video streams across multiple platforms. This position will be responsible for technical operations for WPGX as well as WDFX in Dothan, AL.

Overall Responsibilities

Oversee television technical operations, including master control play-out systems and servers, HD studio facilities, edit suites, remote equipment, video streaming, IT infrastructure, as well as all other technical and facility systems and platforms.

Ensure around-the-clock (24X7) high-quality broadcast and digital platform operations.

Supervise technical engineering and IT staff.

Plan and implement the station’s capital investment as well as technical operating budgets with a commitment to remain within these resources.

Provide internal authority and responsibility with FCC matters and with other regulatory authorities such as EPA and OSHA.

Plan and implement broadcast and IT operations throughout technical plant as well as connectivity with the Raycom Media Wide Area Network.

Maintain engineering, broadcast and IT procedures and documentation, including Standard Operating Procedures, up-to-date technical drawings and service contracts.

Implement systems for routine and emergency maintenance and repair of facilities and equipment with a stress of continuity of service.

Ensure broadcast and IT network administration and the troubleshooting of hardware, software and network connectivity.

Provide physical plant (building) facilities maintenance management.

Provide regular reports to supervising management on state of equipment, systems and facilities.

o Oversee management and planning of projects, as required.

o Maintain technically accurate records.

Required Education and Experience

Degree or equivalent experience in television engineering, broadcasting, computer science, or related field required.

Solid understanding of all current broadcast television encoding and transmission systems and standards.

Minimum 10+ years technical experience, 5+ years in technical management position, in broadcast engineering and/or video production or equivalent with HD and IT-based systems with a stress in the following areas: Broadcast play-out and automation systems and workflow, News operations (where applicable), HD multi-camera studio production, including sets and chroma key operations, audio, lighting, character generator, motion graphics systems as well as live digital workflow. Also, experience is required in field production for single camera and multi-camera shoots, including operating remote audio, and video production equipment. Expertise is also required in post-production operations, including non-linear editing as well as online video distribution.

Expertise in RF installation, repair and operation including terrestrial or electronic news gathering microwave, high power television transmitters as well a C-Band and Ku-Band satellite transmission, reception and operation.

Familiarity with fiber installation and operations as implemented in IP or in video use.

Expertise with IT systems and IT network administration, implementation as well as management of IT solutions for a multi-site organization including file-based content, back-up systems, website and databases.

Expertise in encoding and transferring multimedia files.

Qualified applicants, please apply online (Raycom Media Career site) and submit cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V