WWSB ABC 7, the Raycom owned ABC affiliate in Sarasota, Florida seeks a dynamic Director of Sales to lead our team. This individual will have experience coaching, training and leading team members to consistently grow market share and revenue.

The candidate must be an innovative leader who knows how to maximize revenue on all platforms including: Digital, OTT, Mobile, Social Media, and any new platform opportunities that may arise. A successful track record driving local & national revenue, selling creative solutions and creating revenue projects is required. We need an expert in pricing/inventory control, strategic planning, managing multiple sales projects, motivating and leading local Account Executives and developing new business.

Need to be skilled with Wide Orbit, Matrix and Ad Views. Five years of television management and a college degree preferred.

Qualified applicants, apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6946/director-of-sales/job and attach a cover letter and resume. Candidate must be able to successfully complete a pre-employment drug screening and MVR check. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

