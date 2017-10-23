Director of Digital Content

Details: Want to help us redefine how content is produced and distributed for busy, mobile audiences, PLUS live by the beach in warm weather year-round? We’re looking for a creative, innovative leader to drive these efforts at First Coast News WTLV (NBC 12) and WJXX (ABC 25) in Jacksonville, FL. The Digital Director will serve as a member of the senior management team and lead the publication and distribution of engaging, compelling content across multiple platforms. This person will play a key role in charting the station’s content and growth strategy. In this role, you will: Manage the digital content team and lead digital strategy to grow multi-platform content, audience and engagement

Lead our newsrooms to develop workflows that deliver our content 24/7 across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen

Analyze and actively use data and metrics to inform editorial and strategic decisions and to create accountability for results

Actively partner with the news director and marketing director to create three-screen synergy (TV, digital, mobile) around station content and campaigns

Oversee all station efforts in social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, and other emerging platforms.

Lead the content team in identifying new content types and innovative technologies that help us reach and serve new audiences

Create unique, engaging, shareable content

Collaborate with content leaders across TEGNA to maximize the sharing of our content and to leverage innovation and best practices among stations

Teach, coach, and mentor both members of the digital team and the entire newsroom in best practices for writing and producing content for digital and social platforms.