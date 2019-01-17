WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Director, Live Events & Experiences (LEE). Req ID#: 31032

Job Title: Director, Live Events & Experiences (LEE)

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Orlando is looking for a Director, Live Events & Experiences to lead the event and sponsorship sales strategy for our radio properties and related assets. In this role, you will have a keen focus on selling the integrated marketing/sponsorship programs across our platforms. With a focus on growth and developing incremental revenue for the market, you will help develop and shape our live events and customized experiences working closely with programming, promotions & marketing. Candidate must be a creative, problem-solving self-starter who thrives in a fast paced business climate and can hold people accountable. This successful sales manager has a thorough knowledge of event marketing, branded integration, and building effective ROI strategies. You will be on the front lines meeting with high-level marketing & sponsorship decision makers, sharing our capabilities, and providing effective marketing solutions to fit their objective. You must be innovative and passionate about radio and events with experience in developing revenue generating ideas that get results. Key responsibilities include, but not limited to: Lead revenue-generating strategy and efforts for all events and custom content for all formats

Building accurate sales budgets and forecasts

Help create new client promotions and opportunities by working with Promotion Managers, Program Directors, and Sales Managers, to fit client’s needs/objectives as well as our flagship brands

Use consumer insight, competitive data and market research to develop the sales strategy and customized programs for all events & experiences; help create compelling & creative sales presentations

Help create and market new, fun and profitable events

Work directly with Programming, On Air Talent, Sales and other departments as required, attend and participate in programming, sales and promotions meetings and brainstorming sessions

Attend planning meetings to activate and work collaboratively to execute programs and campaigns

Work with Sales Managers and sellers on strategic account management and developing new business, pricing and value determination

Educate & position Entercom/Integrated Marketing platforms and capabilities to sales staff, sales managers & other key staff

Participate and support station events

Adhere to policies regarding pricing, merchandising, commercial content and standards, competitive product protection, contests, etc. Qualifications: You must be innovative and passionate about radio, with experience in developing revenue generating ideas that get results. Must have a thorough knowledge of event marketing, branded integration, and building effective ROI strategies.

Candidate must be a creative collaborator and problem-solving self-starter who thrives in a fast paced business climate and can hold people accountable.

You must have excellent multitasking and prioritization skills, be proactive and collaborative in your work and have a positive attitude, with natural ability to lead and engage others.

You must have a clearly demonstrated understanding of brand marketing/promotional concepts, live events, and knowledge of Orlando market preferred.

Knowledge of media sales, marketing and branding, minimum 5+ years related experience in sales.

Excellent organizational skills, ability to multi-task and meet deadlines is required

Proven ability to think “out of the box” and work collaboratively with many functional areas in a marketing/sales environment; lead and engage others.

Must have a valid driver’s license and reliable transportation.