Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Utilize Sony ELC production automation system to direct live newscasts, newsbreaks, programs and specials.
- Prepare show rundowns by coding all necessary automation cues.
- Monitor transmitter and iTX connectivity.
- Operate camera robotics, audio console, and floor direct as needed.
Job Qualifications:
- A minimum of two years’ experience directing and/or technical directing on-air for live news programming required.
- Experience with Sony ELC or other production automation system preferred.
- Ability to operate a broad range of production equipment, including character generators, audio consoles, camera robotics and video editing desired.
- Master Control experience is also a plus.
- Weekend, holiday and overtime are required.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs