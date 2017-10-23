loading...

Title: Digital Video Coordinator (Full Time) — Beasley Media Group – Tampa

Description: Beasley Media Group Tampa is looking for an experienced videographer, editor,

and digital content creator to work for its award-winning Tampa Bay radio cluster, consisting of

six top-rated radio stations. The ideal candidate will develop, produce, and deliver video and

photos for sales, marketing, and programming departments, as well as assist with management

of Beasley Tampa stations’ websites and social media.

Qualifications:

• Proficiency in video production/photography/editing (Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, etc),

operating live stream, and social media experience;

• Show ability to multi-task in organized, professional, dependable manner;

• Must complete projects in fast-paced setting for a wide range of staff and management;

• Must be comfortable interacting with artists, DJs, and producers;

• Knowledge of WordPress is preferred but not required;

• Be available a minimum of 40 hours per week with a flexible work schedule, including

occasional evenings and weekends;

• Must be 21 years old with at least high school diploma or equivalent and hold a valid

Florida driver’s license.

LAST DATE FOR CONSIDERATION: Open until the position is filled.

Employees interested in discussing this position should contact the following party.

Send cover letter and resume to:

Stefen Anderson / Digital Content Manager at stefen.anderson@bbgi.com – no

phone calls, please.

Beasley Media Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

