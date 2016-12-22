Digital Traffic Coordinator (Full-Time)

Description:

Beasley Media Group is seeking a full-time, entry-level Digital Traffic Coordinator to launch local digital programs including streaming and banner ad campaigns. The digital traffic coordinator will work closely with the digital sales manager, sales department and graphic designer to execute the most effective digital campaigns with the goal of delivery and optimization on all digital platforms.

Job Responsibilities:

Enter local and national streaming orders in TAP/Triton daily Monitor for missing copy Coordinate with sales reps to secure timely receipt and uploading of audio/video files to start campaigns as intended Monitor impressions / spot delivery Advise sales reps and management of under delivery and make adjustments to ensure campaigns deliver in full Reconcile delivered impressions / spots against the original order, making adjustments to match actual delivery for accurate billing purposes Provide affidavits of digital stream spots and banner impression delivery

Enter station website banner orders in DPO (corporate Digital Production Order system) daily Enter scheduling and creative instructions to effectively communicate information from the client Coordinate with sales reps to secure timely receipt and uploading of banner creative files to start campaigns as intended. Coordinate with corporate digital team to ensure that campaigns and instructions are clear/accurate. Reconcile delivered impressions and confirm sponsorships against the original order, making adjustments to match actual delivery for accurate billing purposes Provide screen shots and affidavits of delivery

For both stream and site, advise sales reps/management of current and future inventory – on a weekly basis

Working knowledge of Excel, Marketron, DoubleClick for Publishers.

Prepare reports, metrics, and updates tracking the progress for all online ad campaigns.

Handle additional administrative projects as assigned.

Qualifications:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

• Ability to multi-task and meet daily deadlines.

• Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

• Ability to work independently in a rapid, fast-paced environment.

• Excellent time management and project management skills

• 2 Year college degree preferred

Last Date for Consideration: Open until position is filled.

Applicants may email: kimberly@bbgi.com

Kimberly Sonneborn – VP of Digital Product Development/ Beasley Media Group, Inc.

Beasley Media Group, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

