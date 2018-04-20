Digital Strategist

Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Conducts financial modeling of prospective digital business ventures. Responsibilities: Works with sales team to create digital online services’ strategic and/or prospective business ventures Supports the negotiation of business development opportunities via statistical analyses and other assessment techniques.

Work with national team to implement local market digital marketing strategies using all necessary tools (e.g. website, emails, social media and blogs)

Build strong clients relationships through social media interaction. work to develop client recaps for biggest clients

Keep up-to-date with our audience’s preferences and proactively suggest new campaigns. Establish best practices in digital marketing

Stay up-to-date with digital technologies.

Knowledge in digital product features and benefits Including Ad Tagging, Rich Media, Data Sharing for attribution and effectiveness, Audience Targeting, Viewability Studies, Systems (Adswizz, Operative, DoubleClick, and Adobe(Lotame)

Focus on how digital products and results inter operate with our broadcast offerings.

Support Market salespeople with clients for the sale of digital solutions like Targeted Streaming Audio, SmartAudio, Programmatic, Audience based selling, Audience Extension, Digital Takeovers etc.

Work with Market sellers to create a complete digital proposal that meets the needs of the client, utilizes our best assets and complements the broadcast and other offline elements of an iHM proposal

Work with sales clients to direct campaign optimization efforts Qualifications: 3-5 years Digital Strategy experience. Google Analytics and IAB certification preferred.

Able to work quickly and efficiently, delivering high quality results under the pressure of deadlines, with routinely quick turn-around times

Excellent project management and prioritization skills with strong attention to detail, and high work standards

Excellent oral and written communication skills; proven writing, editing, proofreading and copy-writing ability

Can work collaboratively with a team, independently and under close direction

Ability to work quickly and change priorities to adhere to daily deadlines; able to shift gears quickly

TV or Print Digital Planning or Agency Digital Account Management preferred. Location Maitland, FL: 2500 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 401, 32751 Position Type Regular