Req ID#: 28678

Job Description/Requisition Details: CBS Radio Orlando has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Specialist to develop and sell its comprehensive digital products to new and existing clients. The Digital Sales Specialist will identify and generate digital sales opportunities while working creatively with other sales reps within the firm. This is an exciting opportunity in digital sales with one of the largest multimedia broadcast companies in the world. CBS Local is one of the nation’s largest Digital Networks, consisting of more than 130 websites and more than 500 online radio stations, with access to over 100 million+ people each month. You will be part of a growing division with opportunity for advancement. Because this position is salary plus commission, you will have unlimited earning potential.

Qualifications:

* Self-motivated, positive, persistent, and able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

* Strong understanding of digital online advertising.

* Proven success in Outside and Digital Sales.

* Track record of meeting and exceeding sales quotas

.

* Ability to sell comprehensive marketing solutions among multiple products.

* Proficiency in managing sophisticated advertising programs and delivery methodologies.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://cbs.avature.net/cbscorpcareers/JobDetail?id=8960 to apply.

