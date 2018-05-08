DIGITAL SALES SPECIALIST

Entercom Miami has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Specialist to develop and sell its comprehensive digital products to new and existing clients. The Digital Sales Specialist will identify and generate digital sales opportunities while working creatively with other sales reps within the firm. Consistently driving game-changing results, this individual knows how to identify, develop, and present customized solutions to clients using digital concepts. Able to multi-task with a high degree of time management and organizational skills, this individual is capable of looking ahead and managing client needs with precision planning and anticipation.

Qualifications:

Minimum 2 years of experience in online marketing and web-based applications is required.

High school graduate; college degree preferred.

Position requires basic knowledge of Microsoft Office and excellent organizational/time management skills.

Must be self-motivated, self-disciplined, have a positive attitude and be an effective communicator.

Requires valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and dependable transportation.

Able to thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment.

Strong understanding of digital online advertising.

Proven success in Outside and Digital Sales.

Track record of meeting and exceeding sales quotas.

Ability to sell comprehensive marketing solutions among multiple products.

Proficiency in managing sophisticated advertising programs and delivery methodologies.

Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Women/Veterans/Disabled