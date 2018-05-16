WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Manager (Orlando).

Req ID#: 29839

Job Title: Digital Sales Manager (Orlando)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Orlando is seeking a Digital Sales Manager to lead a team of sales professionals for our growing Internet Solutions Team. Responsibilities include proactively developing sales strategies for achieving revenue goals; motivating, educating, and leading a team of sales professionals; building strong relationships with clients, vendors, and interactive agencies; managing the valuation of online inventory; and overseeing the pre-sales, insertion order, and ad delivery processes.

Qualifications: To be considered, you must have sales experience in the area of online media, including internet ad sales, streaming media, and online marketing, and an understanding of web content as it relates to sales. Experience working with radio stations or other media is preferred.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=10226 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

