Tribune Media is looking for a Digital Sales Manager. This position is an integral part of sales management. The DSM is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue producing ideas that connect our advertiser’s goals to our multimedia digital properties, including, but not limited to, the station websites, apps, social media, off-site partners, and agency services.

This position works on the sales management team in tandem with the Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales. This position reports directly to the General Sales Manager.