|Position/Title:
Digital Sales Manager
|Details:
Tribune Media is looking for a Digital Sales Manager. This position is an integral part of sales management. The DSM is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue producing ideas that connect our advertiser’s goals to our multimedia digital properties, including, but not limited to, the station websites, apps, social media, off-site partners, and agency services.
This position works on the sales management team in tandem with the Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales. This position reports directly to the General Sales Manager.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
10/25/2017
|Closing Date:
11/24/2017
|City:
Fort Lauderdale – 33394
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
·Promote a winning, positive culture. Be a team player. Have thick skin, ability to sell up and down. Have passion for the business, your job, and helping clients to be successful.
·5 years or more experience in sales, promotions, marketing required. Online advertising experience preferred. Sales management experience a plus.
·Ability to translate and communicate problems into opportunities. Creativity and nimbleness is essential.
·Presentation experience, excellent written and verbal communications essential.
·Ability to manage multiple projects, manage time wisely, and prioritize projects and people.
·Strong computer skills, proficiency in PowerPoint, screen sharing, Excel, social media, etc.
·Some technical skills to work with ad tags, analytics, campaign tools.
·Must be willing to submit to a background investigation
·Must have unrestricted work authorization to work in the United States
Equal Opportunity Employer
|Requirements:
|Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com