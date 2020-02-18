Job Description – Digital Sales Manager
MARC Media Group/Gainesville is searching for a digital sales expert that has an accomplished record of delivering client solutions coupled with successful sales experience in a related digital field. The role of the Digital Sales Manager is to maximize revenue opportunities by assisting in the sales of complementary digital products.
Who We Are:The MARC Media Group is located in Gainesville, Florida and consists of six radio brands serving the Gainesville-Ocala Metro Area and one in Orlando, along with a recently launched online news product, Main Street Daily News/Gainesville.
This individual will integrate digital products and services into our media assets and identify innovative ways to meet the marketing needs of new and existing clients.
Key Responsibilities:
- Measure, grow, and exceed digital sales and market share goals.
- Prepare, create and deliver compelling presentations to clients.
- Analyze and provide necessary sales reports, market analysis and identify growth opportunities for digital assets.
Core Competencies
- Creative thinker and problem solver.
- Highly organized with ability to support multiple ad buys at the same time
- Skilled in oral/written communications with the ability to articulate ideas and guidance concisely and professionally.
- Comfortable presenting to a diversified array of prospects/clients.
- Ability to develop, demonstrate and train people in digital products and sales strategies.
Qualifications:
- A minimum of 3 years of digital sales experience.
- 1 year of management experience preferred.
What we offer:
- Competitive pay
- Collaborative and creative work environment
- Recognition and reward for outstanding performance
- Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance coverage
- 401K with company match to help plan for the long term
- Paid Holidays and Vacation
- For immediate consideration, please send a resume to: careers@marcradio.com
MARC Media Group is proud to be and Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Job Description – Digital Sales Rep
MARC Media Group/Gainesville is searching for a Digital Sales Representative with a minimum of 2 years of outside digital media sales experience. Our ideal candidate is someone who is digitally savvy, customer focused, and has a desire to create integrated marketing campaigns for their clients.
Who We Are:The MARC Media Group is located in Gainesville, Florida and consists of six radio brands serving the Gainesville-Ocala Metro Area and one in Orlando, along with a recently launched online news product, Main Street Daily News/Gainesville.
Responsibilities:
- Able to identify client business needs by gaining a deep understanding of their goals, objectives and processes as well as their external environment including key market and consumer trends to proactively develop customized advertising solutions to meet client objectives
- Deliver effective sales presentations; negotiation and closing.
- Excel at prospecting and aggressively seeking new clientele by networking, cold calling, canvassing, referrals or other means to build and maintain a full pipeline of sales prospects.
- Have strong listening and presentation skills and the ability to quickly build lucrative client relationships.
- Ability to think creatively and generate original ideas
- Possess rare people skills which allow you to get out in front of problems and proactively provide solutions in order to deliver exceptional client services.
- Computer savvy with a strong working knowledge of PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Excel, and the ability to navigate online data systems and forms.
Qualifications:
- Minimum of 2 years of outside Digital Media Sales required.
What we offer:
- Competitive pay
- Collaborative and creative work environment
- Recognition and reward for outstanding performance
- Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance coverage
- 401K with company match to help plan for the long term
- Paid Holidays and Vacation time
- For immediate consideration, please send a resume to: careers@marcradio.com
MARC Media Group is proud to be and Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).