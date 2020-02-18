Job Description – Digital Sales Manager

MARC Media Group/Gainesville is searching for a digital sales expert that has an accomplished record of delivering client solutions coupled with successful sales experience in a related digital field. The role of the Digital Sales Manager is to maximize revenue opportunities by assisting in the sales of complementary digital products.

Who We Are: The MARC Media Group is located in Gainesville, Florida and consists of six radio brands serving the Gainesville-Ocala Metro Area and one in Orlando, along with a recently launched online news product, Main Street Daily News/Gainesville.

This individual will integrate digital products and services into our media assets and identify innovative ways to meet the marketing needs of new and existing clients.

Key Responsibilities:

Measure, grow, and exceed digital sales and market share goals.

Prepare, create and deliver compelling presentations to clients.

Analyze and provide necessary sales reports, market analysis and identify growth opportunities for digital assets.

Core Competencies

Creative thinker and problem solver.

Highly organized with ability to support multiple ad buys at the same time

Skilled in oral/written communications with the ability to articulate ideas and guidance concisely and professionally.

Comfortable presenting to a diversified array of prospects/clients.

Ability to develop, demonstrate and train people in digital products and sales strategies.

Qualifications:

A minimum of 3 years of digital sales experience.

1 year of management experience preferred.

What we offer:

Competitive pay

Collaborative and creative work environment

Recognition and reward for outstanding performance

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match to help plan for the long term

Paid Holidays and Vacation

For immediate consideration, please send a resume to: careers@marcradio.com

MARC Media Group is proud to be and Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Job Description – Digital Sales Rep

MARC Media Group/Gainesville is searching for a Digital Sales Representative with a minimum of 2 years of outside digital media sales experience. Our ideal candidate is someone who is digitally savvy, customer focused, and has a desire to create integrated marketing campaigns for their clients.

Who We Are: The MARC Media Group is located in Gainesville, Florida and consists of six radio brands serving the Gainesville-Ocala Metro Area and one in Orlando, along with a recently launched online news product, Main Street Daily News/Gainesville.

Responsibilities:

Able to identify client business needs by gaining a deep understanding of their goals, objectives and processes as well as their external environment including key market and consumer trends to proactively develop customized advertising solutions to meet client objectives

Deliver effective sales presentations; negotiation and closing.

Excel at prospecting and aggressively seeking new clientele by networking, cold calling, canvassing, referrals or other means to build and maintain a full pipeline of sales prospects.

Have strong listening and presentation skills and the ability to quickly build lucrative client relationships.

Ability to think creatively and generate original ideas

Possess rare people skills which allow you to get out in front of problems and proactively provide solutions in order to deliver exceptional client services.

Computer savvy with a strong working knowledge of PowerPoint, Microsoft Word, Excel, and the ability to navigate online data systems and forms.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 2 years of outside Digital Media Sales required.

What we offer:

Competitive pay

Collaborative and creative work environment

Recognition and reward for outstanding performance

Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance coverage

401K with company match to help plan for the long term

Paid Holidays and Vacation time

For immediate consideration, please send a resume to: careers@marcradio.com

MARC Media Group is proud to be and Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).