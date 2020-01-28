Category:

Media – Journalism – Newspaper Position/Title:

Digital Sales Manager Details:

WPBF 25, Hearst Television’s Affiliate in West Palm Beach, FL is seeking a proven Digital Sales Manager to provide energized leadership for our digital sales initiatives. The ideal candidate possesses a passion for new media and enjoys staying up-to-date with its evolution, understands digital marketing strategy and thrives in a customer-focused team environment. Required strengths include: the ability to strategically plan, communicate effectively, build and maintain internal and external customer relationships and training. Job Responsibilities Prepare and implement individual advertiser account strategy including revenue goals.

Regularly meet with local sales team, including group and individual meetings, to ensure their professional development and success with stated goals.

In partnership with the Local Sales Manager, lead weekly sales meeting; prepare and lead quarterly/annual sales planning meeting.

Consistently evaluate seller performance and provide feedback.

Act as primary negotiator for the station on all digital business; review key sales proposals in advance to ensure client goals are achieved in a manner consistent with station sales guidelines.

Respond to RFP requests; meet client deadlines.

Meet extensively with clients to develop/strengthen business relationships; drive client retention.

Develop/strengthen business relationships with key station vendors.

Support local sellers in sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel.

Develop and generate non-traditional revenue and new sales initiatives.

Manage various expense budgets related to digital initiatives.

Work in partnership with the Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager to achieve stated and strategic goals.

Provide training to Local and National sellers.

Ensure that all necessary sales presentations are comprehensive and available in advance of the selling window.

Maintain current and accurate revenue forecasts by account.

Review and approve new insertion orders.

Prepare and present various reports.

Follow and meet all HTV Digital Sales Managers standard operating procedures as outlined.

Maintain current knowledge of HTV advertising regulations.

Communicate regularly with the General Sales Manager on all aspects of digital business.

Be agile in responding to dynamic business conditions and station business needs. Experience Requirements Have a complete understanding of current digital marketing strategies including synergist values with other media.

Understanding of pricing and inventory management principles.

Ability to dissect an advertising RFP; identify key revenue opportunities, and prepare comprehensive and winning response.

Ability to prospect, meet with, and close business with new station clients.

Possess the skills to manage and supervise others.

Related military experience will be considered Qualifications Requirements: Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar, and One Domain/WO Media Office a plus. Education: College degree preferred.

Military training and experience will be considered. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

3/20/2020 Closing Date:

4/19/2020 City:

Palm Beach Gardens – 33410 State:

Florida URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-sales-manager-8395 Contact:

Please visit http://careers.hearsttelevision.com/ to apply. EOE Apply Online URL:

https://hearst.referrals.selectminds.com/television/jobs/digital-sales-manager-8395