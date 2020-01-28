|Details:
WPBF 25, Hearst Television’s Affiliate in West Palm Beach, FL is seeking a proven Digital Sales Manager to provide energized leadership for our digital sales initiatives. The ideal candidate possesses a passion for new media and enjoys staying up-to-date with its evolution, understands digital marketing strategy and thrives in a customer-focused team environment. Required strengths include: the ability to strategically plan, communicate effectively, build and maintain internal and external customer relationships and training.
Job Responsibilities
- Prepare and implement individual advertiser account strategy including revenue goals.
- Regularly meet with local sales team, including group and individual meetings, to ensure their professional development and success with stated goals.
- In partnership with the Local Sales Manager, lead weekly sales meeting; prepare and lead quarterly/annual sales planning meeting.
- Consistently evaluate seller performance and provide feedback.
- Act as primary negotiator for the station on all digital business; review key sales proposals in advance to ensure client goals are achieved in a manner consistent with station sales guidelines.
- Respond to RFP requests; meet client deadlines.
- Meet extensively with clients to develop/strengthen business relationships; drive client retention.
- Develop/strengthen business relationships with key station vendors.
- Support local sellers in sales presentations to multiple points of contact with client/agency personnel.
- Develop and generate non-traditional revenue and new sales initiatives.
- Manage various expense budgets related to digital initiatives.
- Work in partnership with the Local Sales Manager and National Sales Manager to achieve stated and strategic goals.
- Provide training to Local and National sellers.
- Ensure that all necessary sales presentations are comprehensive and available in advance of the selling window.
- Maintain current and accurate revenue forecasts by account.
- Review and approve new insertion orders.
- Prepare and present various reports.
- Follow and meet all HTV Digital Sales Managers standard operating procedures as outlined.
- Maintain current knowledge of HTV advertising regulations.
- Communicate regularly with the General Sales Manager on all aspects of digital business.
- Be agile in responding to dynamic business conditions and station business needs.
Experience Requirements
- Have a complete understanding of current digital marketing strategies including synergist values with other media.
- Understanding of pricing and inventory management principles.
- Ability to dissect an advertising RFP; identify key revenue opportunities, and prepare comprehensive and winning response.
- Ability to prospect, meet with, and close business with new station clients.
- Possess the skills to manage and supervise others.
- Related military experience will be considered
Qualifications Requirements:
- Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office products. Proficiency with Wide Orbit, Kantar, and One Domain/WO Media Office a plus.
Education:
- College degree preferred.
- Military training and experience will be considered.