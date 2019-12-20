Digital Sales Manager

Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.

Responsibilities:

 Establish, develop and manage a prospect list that reflects the segmentation strategies established by the company.

 Majority of time spent in-field participating on client calls with the radio sales team; client needs analysis calls, new

business and renewal calls

 Personally consult businesses to understand their needs and aspirations so tailored solutions can be designed,

implemented and executed.

 On-going contact with sold clients regarding the performance of their purchased campaigns

 Work closely with local project management team to ensure flawless execution of digital campaigns

 Establish strong relationships with influential product managers on the corporate digital team

 Partake in client results calls

 Communicate and integrate the corporate digital environment

 Conduct regular coaching with the sales team to build motivation and digital selling skills.

 Weekly forecasting of digital revenue and maintain a solid understanding of the business and pipeline

 Establish the digital strategy for the Entercom Miami Market to win in a competitive marketplace

 This position reports into the Digital D`irector

Qualifications:

 Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.

 A minimum of 3-years of sales management experience required

 A minimum of 5 consecutive years in the digital sales space

 Proven success in coaching and developing sales people

 Experience in successfully selling large scale and complex digital campaigns

 Thorough understanding of digital marketing/advertising products: SEM/SEO/Display/Social Media/OTT

 Proven ability to develop new business

 Successful track record of success in maintaining and growing client relationships

 Excellent computer skills; proficient in using PowerPoint, Excel and Word.

 Must have up-to-date Google Ad Search Certification, Google Ads Display Certification, Google Ads Video

Certification, Google Analytics

 Must be able to work in a deadline based, fast-paced