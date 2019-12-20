Digital Sales Manager

Please have all resumes and inquires be directed to www.entercom.com/careers.
Responsibilities:
Establish, develop and manage a prospect list that reflects the segmentation strategies established by the company.
Majority of time spent in-field participating on client calls with the radio sales team; client needs analysis calls, new
business and renewal calls
Personally consult businesses to understand their needs and aspirations so tailored solutions can be designed,
implemented and executed.
On-going contact with sold clients regarding the performance of their purchased campaigns
Work closely with local project management team to ensure flawless execution of digital campaigns
Establish strong relationships with influential product managers on the corporate digital team
Partake in client results calls
Communicate and integrate the corporate digital environment
Conduct regular coaching with the sales team to build motivation and digital selling skills.
Weekly forecasting of digital revenue and maintain a solid understanding of the business and pipeline
Establish the digital strategy for the Entercom Miami Market to win in a competitive marketplace
This position reports into the Digital D`irector
Qualifications:
Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.
A minimum of 3-years of sales management experience required
A minimum of 5 consecutive years in the digital sales space
Proven success in coaching and developing sales people
Experience in successfully selling large scale and complex digital campaigns
Thorough understanding of digital marketing/advertising products: SEM/SEO/Display/Social Media/OTT
Proven ability to develop new business
Successful track record of success in maintaining and growing client relationships
Excellent computer skills; proficient in using PowerPoint, Excel and Word.
Must have up-to-date Google Ad Search Certification, Google Ads Display Certification, Google Ads Video
Certification, Google Analytics
Must be able to work in a deadline based, fast-paced
- 4 year degree preferred, but not required