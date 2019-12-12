WAXY, WKIS, WLYF, WMXJ, WPOW, WQAM, WSFS has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Manager.
Req ID#: 32240
Job Title: Digital Sales Manager
Job Description/Requisition Details:
- Establish, develop and manage a prospect list that reflects the segmentation strategies established by the company.
- Majority of time spent in-field participating on client calls with the radio sales team; client needs analysis calls, new business and renewal calls
- Personally consult businesses to understand their needs and aspirations so tailored solutions can be designed, implemented and executed.
- On-going contact with sold clients regarding the performance of their purchased campaigns
- Work closely with local project management team to ensure flawless execution of digital campaigns
- Establish strong relationships with influential product managers on the corporate digital team
- Partake in client results calls
- Communicate and integrate the corporate digital environment
- Conduct regular coaching with the sales team to build motivation and digital selling skills.
- Weekly forecasting of digital revenue and maintain a solid understanding of the business and pipeline
- Establish the digital strategy for the Entercom Miami Market to win in a competitive marketplace
- This position reports into the digital director
Qualifications:
- Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.
- A minimum of 3-years of sales management experience required
- A minimum of 5 consecutive years in the digital sales space
- Proven success in coaching and developing sales people
- Experience in successfully selling large scale and complex digital campaigns
- Thorough understanding of digital marketing/advertising products: SEM/SEO/Display/Social Media/OTT
- Proven ability to develop new business
- Successful track record of success in maintaining and growing client relationships
- Excellent computer skills; proficient in using PowerPoint, Excel and Word.
- Must have up-to-date Google Ad Search Certification, Google Ads Display Certification, Google Ads Video Certification, Google Analytics
- Must be able to work in a deadline based, fast-paced environment
- 4-year degree preferred, but not required
Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14935 to apply.
Consistent with our Equal Opportunity Program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.
|
Privacy Notice: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires all stations to report the names of community organizations receiving job vacancy information plus the contact person, address and telephone number of each organization in an annual EEO Public File Report that will be made available to the general public in the station’s public inspection file and on our website. IF YOU DO NOT CONSENT TO THE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF THIS INFORMATION REQUIRED BY THE FCC, OR YOU WOULD LIKE TO BE REMOVED FROM OUR DISTRIBUTION LIST, PLEASE NOTIFY ME IMMEDIATELY.
Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.