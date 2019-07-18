Category:

Entravision is looking for an extraordinary ad sales professional who wants to join a dynamic team as the Digital Sales Manager. You will be an evangelist for and sell all of Entravision’s Local Digital properties, including all the TV and Radio digital assets and brands, mobile and streaming music.

In this role, you must be a team player and enjoy the thrill of finding new business opportunities.

Full Time

7/18/2019

8/18/2019

Tampa – 33614

Florida

http://www.entravision.com

1. Maximizes advertising revenue generation by selling to digital focused advertising agencies and clients direct.

2. Must be a sales hunter and aggressively manage New Business Development opportunities with key accounts and additional accounts. This includes seeking out and developing strategic relationships with decision makers and working directly with clients and their ad agencies to develop custom media programs to suit their specific needs.

3. Managing a quota, setting goals and working with management and marketing to strategize on new business opportunities and creative approaches to RFPs

4. Uses established contact list and relationships in the digital space especially in digital agencies to secure business

5. Will work directly with SVP of market on high volume face to face calls

6. Proactively communicates account and sales information to management and other team members through regular call reports

7. You will also be constantly coming up with ways to educate/consult customers and providing tools/data/research/ideas to help advertisers market their products.

1. Excellent Communication Skills.

2. Honesty.

3. Straightforwardness.

4. Goal-Oriented.

5. Technical Capability

6. Strategic Thinking

7. Teamwork

1. CRM experience required.

2. Digital advertising sales experience is required; prefer 2+ years of digital sales experience, with key agency contacts

3. Proven track record and pipeline build out

4. Contacts and relationships at key accounts/agencies/digital agencies

5. Must possess excellent written and verbal communications skills

6. Well-developed presentation skills

7. Must be detail oriented and very proficient with excel and power point

8. Travel required

9. BS/BA degree, or equivalent training

Travel: Travel is required in and outside of the local market.

This is a Full Time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

www.entravision.com

