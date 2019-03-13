Category:

Digital Media

Position/Title:

Digital Sales Manager

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WEAR-TV is seeking a Digital Sales Manager who will ensure that all digital objectives, including internet and mobile, maintain or exceed company revenue growth goals.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/1/2019

Closing Date:

8/1/2019

City:

Pensacola

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.weartv.com

Experience:

Responsibilities:

Meet with staff regularly to provide digital platform training, support and innovative integrations and develop new growth and revenue for Sinclair markets

Maintain high level communications with all station and corporate management, sales staff, as well as vendors

Execute training for sales management, account executives and content producers

Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs as well as find and develop new initiatives and programs to advance the digital team

Assist with implementation of programs and create revenue streams as opportunities arise

Gather new media technology and content information and research to provide the station with the most competitive advantage

Requirements:

Requirements:

Ability to lead, train and direct professionals successfully

Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, social media and content

Five years management experience, preferable in a TV sales environment

Strong organizational, written and communication skills

Hands on experience developing new business as a skilled negotiator and motivator

TV background or digital management experience a plus

Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL:

Job posted by an EQUAL EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER