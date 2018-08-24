WOCL-FM, WOMX-FM, WQMP-FM has an immediate opening for a Digital Sales Manager (Orlando).

Req ID#: 30698

Job Title: Digital Sales Manager (Orlando)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom has created an exciting digital division focused on providing local and regional businesses best-in-class solutions designed to help them aggressively compete across the web. Candidates for the Digital Sales Manager must have sales experience in the digital space and be able to step in and drive the company’s revenue. The candidate must be able to demonstrate a strong understanding and history of new business development; lead generation, pipeline management and management of teams.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

Participate on sales calls with their team of Entercom radio reps.

Personally consult local and regional businesses to understand their needs and aspirations so that tailored solutions can be designed, implemented and executed.

Execute an overall business plan and sales strategy that ensures attainment of digital revenue goals.

Continuous training of Smart Reach on sales process, products, operations and the Smart Reach sales story.

Provide feedback to the internal Digital Agency regarding opportunities to improve the overall product offering and general positioning of the company’s product suite.

On-going consultation with sold clients regarding the performance of their purchased campaigns.

Adhere to all company policies, procedures and business ethics codes.

Responsible for achieving market digital sales goals.

Educate sales managers and account executives on digital tools and opportunities.

Hire and manage dedicated digital sales staff to sell digital properties.

Create digital programs for client presentations.

Develop innovative solutions to meet clients’ digital marketing needs.

Additional duties and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary.

Relationships and Roles:

Internal / External Cooperation

Maintain contact with advertisers to ensure high levels of client satisfaction.

Communicate and integrate the corporate digital environment.

Set examples in areas of personal character, commitment, organizational and selling skills, and work habits.

Conduct regular coaching and counseling with existing/core sales organization to build motivation and selling skills.

Demonstrate ability to interact and cooperate with all company employees.

Qualifications: Must have 2+ years of media-related experience selling digital platforms as well as previous sales management experience; prior radio experience preferred. Must be familiar with prevailing internet technologies such as HTML, streaming media, ad tagging, Flash, podcasting, blogging, RSS, etc. Excellent organizational skills, the ability to multi-task and the ability to meet deadlines are required. Must be proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and be able to create polished sales presentations. Excellent presentation skills are required as are strong written and oral communication skills. 4 year degree preferred.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13389 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.