Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: The Digital Sales Engineer (DSE) is responsible for supporting Sales Managers and Sales Reps with digital planning, digital media proposals and campaign fulfillment and client a facing conversations and presentations. In addition, the DSE assists in the expansion and support of our advertiser base by helping develop innovative digital media campaigns, presentations and collateral materials that highlight the features of our digital products. The DSE also assists the Digital Sales Specialist in day to day digital training and coaching for Sales Managers and Sales Reps and provides support to the sales department as a whole. Responsibilities Develop, communicate and implement digital sales strategy, digital planning and action steps for S. Florida Region Markets.

Traffic digital assets (Google DFP), monitoring performance and optimizing campaigns

Oversee inventory, activation and reporting

Assist Sales leadership with integrated sales efforts by reviewing client proposals, attending client appointments addressing internal roadblocks to success on a local and national scale

Act as a liaison for third-party digital partnerships; working to integrate partner assets with our own to develop optimized campaign strategies

Optimize and bid on Facebook/Instagram and Twitter ad campaigns to promote clients’ social content through our iHeartRadio brands

Coordinates receipt of artwork and traffic instructions from clients to meet scheduling deadlines

Schedules and uploads incoming creative messages to the digital network

Oversees management of available Digital advertising inventory to drive most profitable sales Qualifications Ability to manage production workflow, timelines and schedules

Ability to use reporting & research tools to inform proposal development

Skilled at written and verbal communication

Skilled at analytics and reporting (e.g., preparing performance reports for digital products)

Knowledge of Google DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) is a plus

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Strong understanding of digital media advertising

Excellent leadership and coaching ability; can successfully coach others in digital practices

Adept as entrepreneurial self-starter

Excellent ability to organize, prioritize, and multi task in a fast-paced environment

Can model positive energy and handle stress in the face of challenges, deadlines and financial pressures

Flexibility and creativity

Excellent interpersonal skills and collaboration with others

Understanding of the Digital Audio space a plus

Understanding of Paid Social Media a plus Critical Competencies: Flexibility : Adapting to changing demands and circumstances without difficulty and maintaining composure and effectiveness under demanding circumstances.

: Adapting to changing demands and circumstances without difficulty and maintaining composure and effectiveness under demanding circumstances. Self-Management : Using personal management skills to effectively complete tasks necessary to the success of the organization in an orderly manner. Organizing details and bringing order to complex and competing demands.

: Using personal management skills to effectively complete tasks necessary to the success of the organization in an orderly manner. Organizing details and bringing order to complex and competing demands. Interpersonal Effectiveness : Interacting well with others to achieve goals with minimal conflict and confrontation.

: Interacting well with others to achieve goals with minimal conflict and confrontation. Technical Expertise : Synthesizing knowledge of the field and presenting it in an appropriate manner. Handling collection, analysis, and presentation of organizational data that enhances decision making. Having a technical impact beyond the immediate department or group.

: Synthesizing knowledge of the field and presenting it in an appropriate manner. Handling collection, analysis, and presentation of organizational data that enhances decision making. Having a technical impact beyond the immediate department or group. Communication: Interacting with others through verbal and non-verbal means to present information in an engaging and understandable manner. The use of listening and other attending behaviors to gain a shared understanding of the topic at hand. Work/Education Experience 1+ years’ experience in Digital Media industry is preferred

Digital Media Planning experience preferred

