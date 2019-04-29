Position/Title:

Digital Sales Coordinator

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WPMI is seeking a detail oriented Digital Sales Coordinator who has strong written and oral communication skills!

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

4/26/2019

Closing Date:

5/26/2019

City:

Mobile

State:

Alabama

URL:

http://www.weartv.com

Experience:

Responsibilities include:

Creation of PowerPoint presentations, database management, and sales report maintenance

Efficiently work with the team of Marketing Consultants/Management Team

Assist with support on local and national business

Various administrative duties and contract management

Other responsibilities as assigned

Requirements:

Requirements and Qualifications:

Must be skilled and have experience with Adobe Photoshop, Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, and Word duties

Be able to utilize and have experience in Google Analytics, OSI, Cloud Based Systems, MediaLine, Outlook, and a multi-line phone system

Great attention to detail is essential

Strong analytical ability

The ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL: