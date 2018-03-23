|Position/Title:
Digital Sales Coordinator
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
We are looking for an energetic ad ops professional to be our next Digital Sales Coordinator in West Palm Beach. The candidate will be responsible for coordination and implementation of all digital advertising campaigns sold by local Marketing Consultants at WTVX/WTCN/WWHB AND WPEC.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
3/27/2018
|Closing Date:
4/27/2018
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|Responsibilities:
·Deploying all local digital advertising campaigns including coordinating all elements and trafficking across our various ad delivery platforms.
·Monitor reporting resources to optimize campaigns during their flight and achieve maximum performance for our advertisers.
·Develop easy to read advertiser progress reports and help clients understand their results.
·Maintain consistent awareness of digital advertising trends and best practices.
|Qualifications:
· Prior digital ad operations experience preferred, but not required.
· Working knowledge of digital advertising tactics such as display, video, email, search, social and website design.
· Understanding of digital analytics and reporting tools like Google Analytics.
· Working knowledge of basic html, graphic design and layout best practices is a plus.
· Ability to write for SEO, and basic advertising copy is a plus.
· Requires excellent grammar, copywriting, spelling accuracy, and phone & conversation skills.
· Must thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
· Highly proficient in Microsoft office products.
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/