Digital Sales Account Executive

Negotiate with clients to obtain the largest share of the client’s advertising dollars at the highest unit rate

The ability to develop, maintain, service and entertain direct relationships with agencies and clients to promote station’s image and perception

The ability to identify needs of advertisers and prepare custom sales presentations

Develop and create new programs to maximize revenue from existing clients

Constantly developing new business revenue streams to include digital/on line as well as using our Dot2 channels (Antenna and ThisTV)

Maintaining a customer friendly attitude and dedication to customer needs

Process orders and manage preemptions

Pre-sell and post-sell accounts with pertinent research information

Prepare availability and presentations utilizing research information to include Polk, Media Manager, Dare and Eport (for order input and maintenance)

Prepare and participate in competitive research reports

Assist Finance in collecting revenue from past due accounts

Treat all co-workers with proper manners and respect

Responsible for delivery agreed upon goals as outlined quarterly for Spots/Dot2, New Business and digital.

All other duties as assigned by Local Sales Manager and Station Manager

Revenue/Budget/Staff