Entercom Radio has an immediate opening for a Digital Project Manager.

Req ID#: 30635

Job Title: Digital Project Manager

Job Description/Requisition Details:

This is the ideal role for a high caliber marketing professional with significant success in campaign management and fulfillment who is looking to join a growing digital business. As a Project Manager, you will be responsible for managing the creation and successful implementation of campaign activities across a wide range of platforms, including email, mail, SMS, and web. Responsibilities include optimizing marketing campaigns across multiple products and systems, processing digital sales orders, uploading creative, and monitoring programs to make sure campaigns are running properly.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

Account Management: Work directly with sales and digital clients to support their needs and communicate client expectations to the fulfillment and trafficking teams.

Project Management: Ability to track timelines and due dates for deliverables, reviews and approval for campaign launches.

Understand, customize and optimize the entire campaign management process, to include new campaign requirements, development test, production execution and quality control.

Verify Account Executive Paperwork: Double check all orders have been coded correctly in various billing and fulfillment systems. Make any necessary changes or fixes to the orders then ready them for approval

Continuity with Visual and Audio Production: Ensure all online ads are being worked on and deadlines are met so the client schedule can run on time.

Maintain working knowledge of digital inventory: Understand the current and projected sellout levels of the seven ETM sites.

Monitor Campaigns to ensure all campaigns are hitting the promised impressions goals and spots during their flights. Adjust priority levels as appropriate. Alert Digital DOS of any anticipated problems.

Campaign Reports: At month end and/or campaign end, run affidavits of performance for digital campaigns and give to Account Executives for delivery to clients. Affidavits will now also be given to the business office.

Client communication: Work directly with client to ensure campaign execution and performance meet their standards.

Qualifications:

Minimum one year experience working with digital marketing campaigns

Logical, process-oriented person, who is effective and strategically contributes to campaigns

Highly analytical and creative thinker comfortable working with ambiguity; genuinely passionate about data and analytics

Professional demeanor; comfortable presenting to and interacting directly with clients

Demonstrates ability to successfully collaborate with various team environments with dynamic priorities and meeting deadlines

Quick-witted, understanding and offering solutions in regards to various responsibilities

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13326 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.