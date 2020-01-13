WAXY, WKIS, WLYF, WMXJ, WPOW, WQAM, WSFS has an immediate opening for a Digital Project Manager. Req ID#: 32278

Job Title: Digital Project Manager

Job Description/Requisition Details: This is the ideal role for a high caliber marketing professional with significant success in digital campaign management and fulfillment who is looking to join a growing, fast paced digital business. As a Digital Project Manager, you will be responsible for managing the successful implementation of campaign activities across a wide range of platforms. This role is focused on post sales fulfillment from digital order entry, working with sales teams to gather assets and work with fulfillment teams to launch and run campaigns across a wide range of platforms including display, email, social, SEM, SEO and more. Responsibilities also include optimizing marketing campaigns across multiple products and systems, processing digital sales orders, uploading creative, and monitoring performance data to make sure campaigns are running properly. ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES · Account Management: Work directly with sales and digital clients to support their needs and communicate client expectations to the fulfilment and trafficking teams. · Project Management: Ability to work in a fast paced environment while tracking timelines and due dates for deliverables for campaign launches and/or revisions. · Verify Digital Orders for Accuracy: Review that all orders have been coded correctly for various billing and fulfillment systems. Make any necessary changes or fixes to the orders and then ready them for approval. · Continuity with Production: Ensure all digital campaigns are moving through fulfillment process between teams while meeting necessary timelines for client orders. · Maintain working knowledge of digital inventory: Understand the current and projected sellout levels of the ETM sites (Homepage Takeovers, Streaming, Podcasts, Display, Sponsorships, and more). · Assist with ongoing and month end campaign/order reconciliation to verify delivery against monthly billing amount. · Monitor Campaigns to ensure all campaigns are hitting the agreed upon goals during their flights. Adjust as appropriate. Alert appropriate parties of any anticipated problems and be prepared with suggested solutions. · Campaign Reports: At month end and/or campaign end, prepare performance reporting for digital campaigns and present results to the client with the Account Executive. · Client communication: Work directly with client to ensure campaign execution and performance meet their standards. Qualifications: Minimum one year experience working with digital marketing campaigns

Minimum one year experience working in a sales environment

Logical, process-oriented person, who is effective and strategically contributes to campaigns

Comfortable working with ambiguity and is able to prioritize accordingly

Professional demeanor; comfortable presenting to and interacting directly with clients

Demonstrates ability to successfully collaborate with various team across the company

Quick-witted, understanding and offering solutions in regards to various responsibilities Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=14973 to apply.