Full-Time Digital Media Producer – WWSB ABC7, Sarasota, FL

ABC7 WWSB-TV Sarasota is looking for a full-time Digital Media Producer to write and post fresh content to our website, mysuncoast.com, write clickable headlines that get results and engage the ABC7 audience through our social media channels. You must have be able to create and distribute content in real time with a focus on reaching news consumers on all platforms.

Qualified candidates will have experience in a newsroom paired with strong and efficient writing skills that also have a creative flair. You should also have a practical knowledge of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, You Tube, blogging and experience on a content management system. Candidates must also have a passion for news and a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip. You should be able to thrive in busy environment and excel as part of a team while also being proficient enough to work independently.

Apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7510/digital-producer/job and attach resume with cover letter. Be prepared to send writing samples and proof of social media use to engage audiences. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

