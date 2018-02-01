Digital News & Content Manager

Details: WMBB-TV, the ABC affiliate in

Panama City, FL is looking for a creative innovator to oversee digital news

content flow online and on social media. Job Responsibilities: Creating a “Digital Culture” in the newsroom when it comes to online,

mobile and social media content.

Synergize on-air and digital content to leverage both mediums effectively

Coach staff on social media best practices/ideas

Develop “Web Extra” content to maximize story value

Produce Web Exclusive content

Develop, implement and supervise breaking news plan for digital

Oversee and deploy push alerts when news warrants

Monitor Web Analytics and set traffic and audience retention goals

Partner with other Nexstar stations to develop best practices

Oversee special digital projects and new initiatives for the digital footprint

Connect with weekend producers to preview content for the weekend ahead and review content on Mondays