|Position/Title:
Digital News & Content Manager
|Details:
WMBB-TV, the ABC affiliate in
Panama City, FL is looking for a creative innovator to oversee digital news
content flow online and on social media.
Job Responsibilities:
- Creating a “Digital Culture” in the newsroom when it comes to online,
mobile and social media content.
- Synergize on-air and digital content to leverage both mediums effectively
- Coach staff on social media best practices/ideas
- Develop “Web Extra” content to maximize story value
- Produce Web Exclusive content
- Develop, implement and supervise breaking news plan for digital
- Oversee and deploy push alerts when news warrants
- Monitor Web Analytics and set traffic and audience retention goals
- Partner with other Nexstar stations to develop best practices
- Oversee special digital projects and new initiatives for the digital footprint
- Connect with weekend producers to preview content for the weekend ahead and review content on Mondays
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
2/1/2018
|Closing Date:
3/1/2018
|City:
Panama City – 32401
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.mypanhandle.com
|Experience:
Previous experience operating and/or managing
digital platforms for news gathering operation is a plus.
|Job Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism, communications, or related field of equivalent
combination of education and work experience.
- Strong spelling and grammar skills.
- Excellent communication skills (oral and written) with both coworkers and the public.
- Proficiency with computers, tablets and mobile digital devices.
- Ability to meet deadlines and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.
- Flexibility to work any shift, with some late notice of shift and schedule change.
- Maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll