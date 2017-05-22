Digital Media Producer

Anchor
Job Responsibilities:
- Conceptualize and produce high-profile, creative and engaging material for use across the station’s digital platforms, including text stories, photos, links and related information.
- Post and engage users on the station’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- Perform duties of on-line writer/producer, specializing in print style writing, copy editing and editorial gathering.
- Facilitate the editorial gathering of local news and breaking news stories, gleaning information from various sources and contacts and reproducing the above material into strong compelling digital content.
- Apply commonly-accepted standards of journalism.
Job Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree plus a minimum of 2 years of online, mobile and social production management experience preferred.
- Expert knowledge of digital production, traffic reporting and ad serving systems.
- Solid understanding of online standards, design and usability.
- Skills in all areas of a/v digitizing, editing and encoding techniques.
- Position demands excellent online/social writing, video editing, interface design and production skills.
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, JSP, FLASH, Adobe Creative Suite and mobile applications.
- Ability to work under pressure as a cohesive member of a team.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs