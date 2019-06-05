Category:
MARKETING
Digital Marketing Consultant
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
Sinclair West Palm Beach (WPEC-TV / WTVX-T / WTCN-TV / WWHB-TV)is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated Digital Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will meet or exceed revenue goals by providing great customer service and designing digital campaigns that drive desired business results for new and existing clients. The ideal candidate will have an outgoing personality, be fearless when making cold calls and excel at setting appointments and closing sales. If you have a passion for everything digital and are highly self-motivated to achieve success, then this is the place for you!
Full Time
5/23/2019
6/23/2019
West Palm Beach
Florida
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
You will report to and have tremendous support from our Digital Sales Manager and will also have the opportunity to work for one of the largest marketing and technology companies in the country. Most importantly – we are looking for a revenue generator to join our fast paced sales team to make us the digital partner of choice and continue growing digital revenue in South Florida.
In this position, you will:
Create effective digital marketing strategies incorporating Small Business Tactics, Station Owned Assets, Over-The-Top (OTT/CTV) video delivery, SEM/SEO, Programmatic Targeting, and numerous other digital solutions
Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques
Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns
Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation
Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through
Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring
Meet or exceed revenue targets for digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals
Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend
Support quality deliverables to drive client results
Support collection of receivables
Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, and closing
Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns
The ideal candidate will have the following skills:
Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset
Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention
Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills
Superior business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required
Media sales experience preferred and an excellent understanding of media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition
Ability to quickly recover from adversity
Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people
Professional appearance a must
Reliable transportation, valid drivers license and a satisfactory driving record
The ideal candidate will have the following experience:
A bachelor’s degree is preferred
2+ years of digital sales experience and/or digital agency experience is preferred
Certified in Google Academy for Ads is preferred
Strong MS Office skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook
Comprehensive understanding of digital assets and current digital trends
Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you!
