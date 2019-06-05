Category:

MARKETING

Position/Title:

Digital Marketing Consultant

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all the major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

Sinclair West Palm Beach (WPEC-TV / WTVX-T / WTCN-TV / WWHB-TV)is looking for an enthusiastic, highly motivated Digital Marketing Consultant. The ideal candidate will meet or exceed revenue goals by providing great customer service and designing digital campaigns that drive desired business results for new and existing clients. The ideal candidate will have an outgoing personality, be fearless when making cold calls and excel at setting appointments and closing sales. If you have a passion for everything digital and are highly self-motivated to achieve success, then this is the place for you!

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

5/23/2019

Closing Date:

6/23/2019

City:

West Palm Beach

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.wearewestpalm.com

Experience:

You will report to and have tremendous support from our Digital Sales Manager and will also have the opportunity to work for one of the largest marketing and technology companies in the country. Most importantly – we are looking for a revenue generator to join our fast paced sales team to make us the digital partner of choice and continue growing digital revenue in South Florida.

In this position, you will:

Create effective digital marketing strategies incorporating Small Business Tactics, Station Owned Assets, Over-The-Top (OTT/CTV) video delivery, SEM/SEO, Programmatic Targeting, and numerous other digital solutions

Generate revenue for the station and meet monthly goals through effective outside sales techniques

Develop new business and create results for clients through creative and effective targeted campaigns

Research and build campaign solutions, including overall branding and creative and ensure campaign execution meets client expectation

Establish trusting relationships with clients, community and Sinclair and meet all commitments with adequate preparation, delivery and follow-through

Grow your book of business in alignment with goals while identifying companies that are expanding, relocating, hiring

Meet or exceed revenue targets for digital business, as well as corporate initiatives and develop a strategy to support achievement of goals

Grow share of clients’ advertising spend while increasing their overall spend

Support quality deliverables to drive client results

Support collection of receivables

Build and enhance sales skills, to include effective story-telling, prospecting and relationship-building, negotiation, and closing

Develop capabilities to produce creative and effective campaigns

Requirements:

The ideal candidate will have the following skills:

Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset

Driven by practical results, opportunities to learn, and opportunities to assist others with intention

Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills

Superior business acumen related to new media, digital interactive initiatives and social media required

Media sales experience preferred and an excellent understanding of media plans, advertising marketplace, and key competition

Ability to quickly recover from adversity

Ability to effectively communicate, build rapport and relate well to all kinds of people

Professional appearance a must

Reliable transportation, valid drivers license and a satisfactory driving record

The ideal candidate will have the following experience:

A bachelor’s degree is preferred

2+ years of digital sales experience and/or digital agency experience is preferred

Certified in Google Academy for Ads is preferred

Strong MS Office skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Comprehensive understanding of digital assets and current digital trends

Our Marketing Consultants are some of the highest commissioned sales people in the industry. If you are interested in selling some of the best media in the industry, we want to hear from you!

Contact:

Apply Online URL: