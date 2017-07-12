WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, FL is looking for a full-time Digital Design Specialist to join the Digital Services team.
This is primarily a web developer position as well as performing digital services such as logo and ad creation. A Digital Design specialist develops custom WordPress websites for clients as well as perform website maintenance and change requests for clients. If you have a strong understanding and experience with web development and its technologies such as HTML/CSS this may be the position for you.
The ideal candidate will be able to:
- Multitask and have good time management skills, with the ability to problem solve using all available resources.
- An excellent communicator in both writing and verbally with employees at all levels and clients
- Detailed oriented in context of a fast-paced environment
- Strong analytical and interpersonal skills
If this position is for you, please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7026/digital-design-specialist/job and attach resume with cover letter. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen. No phone calls please. WWSB ABC7 is an equal opportunity employer. EOE-M/F/D/V