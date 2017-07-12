WWSB ABC7 in Sarasota, FL is looking for a full-time Digital Design Specialist to join the Digital Services team.

This is primarily a web developer position as well as performing digital services such as logo and ad creation. A Digital Design specialist develops custom WordPress websites for clients as well as perform website maintenance and change requests for clients. If you have a strong understanding and experience with web development and its technologies such as HTML/CSS this may be the position for you.

The ideal candidate will be able to:

Multitask and have good time management skills, with the ability to problem solve using all available resources.

An excellent communicator in both writing and verbally with employees at all levels and clients

Detailed oriented in context of a fast-paced environment

Strong analytical and interpersonal skills

If this position is for you, please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/7026/digital-design-specialist/job and attach resume with cover letter. Candidate must successfully complete pre-employment drug screen. No phone calls please. WWSB ABC7 is an equal opportunity employer. EOE-M/F/D/V

