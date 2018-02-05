|Position/Title:
Digital Coordinator
|Details:
This position is an integral part of digital sales. The DC (Digital Coordinator) is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue producing ideas that connect our advertiser’s goals to our multimedia digital properties, including, but not limited to, the station websites, apps, social media, off-site partners, and agency services.
This position works with the sales management team including Local Sales Managers and National Sales Manager in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales. This position reports directly to the Digital Sales Manager.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
2/3/2018
|Closing Date:
3/5/2018
|City:
Fort Lauderdale – 33394
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
- Promote a winning, positive culture. Be a team player. Have passion for the business, your job, and helping clients to be successful.
- 2 years or more experience in digital selling/buying.
- Ability to translate and communicate problems into opportunities. Creativity and nimbleness is essential.
- Presentation experience, excellent written and verbal communications essential.
- Ability to manage multiple projects, manages time wisely, and prioritizes projects and people.
- Strong computer skills, proficiency in PowerPoint, Excel, social media, etc.
- Some technical skills to work with ad tags, analytics, campaign tools.
WSFL is an Equal Opportunity Employer
|Requirements:
- Drive digital revenue growth for the station and company; take revenue share out of the market, and create new digital business – be a part of every local advertiser’s budget.
- Work at a partnership/consultative level as an expert in digital advertising with account executives, agencies, and advertisers.
- Work in tandem with the Digital Sales Managers to form revenue strategy, expense management, training, and overall cross-media revenue production.
- Knowledge of all digital sales products, inventory management and pricing strategies.
- Assist in forecasting revenue, developing and sustaining a business plan to exceed the digital sales budget
- Coach and deliver sales presentations in tandem with sales people.
- Create strong business relationships and develop a sense of team with the Account Executives and assist with targeting, building, negotiating and closing deals.
- Brainstorm with sales people for creative marketing promotions that leverage the digital and broadcast assets.
- Develop and deliver best practices for digital knowledge among the sales department and clients..
- Work with 3rd party vendors to support digital initiatives including ad operations, creative, agency services, analytics partners, audience extension partners, contesting and email programs, lead generation, search, and others.
- Produce reporting, and other support functions of Interactive.
|Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com