This position is an integral part of digital sales. The DC (Digital Coordinator) is a progressive, creative thinker who can conceptualize, execute, and close revenue producing ideas that connect our advertiser’s goals to our multimedia digital properties, including, but not limited to, the station websites, apps, social media, off-site partners, and agency services.

This position works with the sales management team including Local Sales Managers and National Sales Manager in business development for the overall operation; specifically championing digital sales. This position reports directly to the Digital Sales Manager.