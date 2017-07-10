Digital Content Producer

Key Account Coordinator
|Details:
Don’t just read read the news, write it and tell Mobile-Pensacola’s stories! Work in the newsroom environment to get information form the newsroom to our audience, while ensuring that the content is engaging and accurate and well-written. In other words, we want you to be able to communicate, and do it well! You’ll also cover area news and return with stories to tell online. When you’re not writing, you’ll be researching and producing photo galleries, infographics, or other elements to help tell the stories our newsroom is telling better. You’ll work in content management system to organize your content and push it our on the site. We’re a force across all screens, so you should be familiar with push notifications, email marketing, search engine optimization and social media posting. Experience in Photoshop or similar software and non-linear editing software will help too.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
7/11/2017
|Closing Date:
8/31/2017
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Experience working in a newsroom environment, Social Media (Focus on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram), Experience using Content Management Systems.
|Requirements:
Good Verbal and written communication skills. Ablility to work a flexible work schedule as a member of a team. Strong news judgement. Knowledge of AP style, ability to adapt, shining under pressure of strict deadlines, HTML and CSS knowledge is a big plus. Posting press releases, breaking news, and other scripts to the website using the Worldnow CMS, with SEO and web best practices, as well as AP style. Contribute to the newsroom’s editorial process to create content and increase site traffic and make solid decisions in breaking news situations. Communicate verbally and through written word with our audience, as well as co-workers (managers, reporters, television producers) and interview subjects on stories. Use strong news judgement to decide which stories deserve ranking on our homepage, and posting to social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram). Understand and communicate basic web key Performance Indicators (KPls include page views, unique visitors, visits and time on site.
|Additional Information:
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or related field, or equivalent training and / or experience.
|Contact:
