Digital Content Producer

Don’t just read read the news, write it and tell Mobile-Pensacola’s stories! Work in the newsroom environment to get information form the newsroom to our audience, while ensuring that the content is engaging and accurate and well-written. In other words, we want you to be able to communicate, and do it well! You’ll also cover area news and return with stories to tell online. When you’re not writing, you’ll be researching and producing photo galleries, infographics, or other elements to help tell the stories our newsroom is telling better. You’ll work in content management system to organize your content and push it our on the site. We’re a force across all screens, so you should be familiar with push notifications, email marketing, search engine optimization and social media posting. Experience in Photoshop or similar software and non-linear editing software will help too.