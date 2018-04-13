Entercom Radio has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer (Miami).

Req ID#: 30137

Job Title: Digital Content Producer (Miami)

Job Description/Requisition Details:

Entercom Miami is looking for an experienced digital professional to generate and upload news, sports, and entertainment content including written, audio and video content, create Photoshop graphic content for the web and help enhance website traffic and user activity. Candidate should possess strong digital media acumen, knowledge about online trends and new web programs, social media platforms, online editorial content and select web-based marketing programs.

Some of the essential duties and responsibilities include the following:

Create, edit, and maintain news and opinion content primarily for the Entercom Miami music web sites and also for local news and sports websites when needed.

• Work with Program Director and Digital Content Manager to develop a strategic plan to achieve traffic goals.

• Implement and execute programming web initiatives.

• Motivate, educate and coach on-air talent and web contributors to develop creative web solutions to increase traffic and web-based sales packages.

• Plan and execute an effective strategic plan for station social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter, etc., as needed.

• Plan and execute an effective strategic plan for station texting platform.

• Plan, produce, and maintain original content for the station’s audio web stream.

• Regularly review market trends and innovations for new ideas and opportunities.

• Additional duties and responsibilities may be assigned as necessary

Qualifications:

2+ years of experience working with web-based programs and social media programs is required.

Must have excellent organizational skills and possess the ability to multitask.

2-5 years of broadcast, print, or internet editing/writing a plus.

Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=12828 to apply.

Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated.

Entercom Miami is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.