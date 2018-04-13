Digital Content Producer

Details:

Job Description First Coast News (WTLV/WJXX TV), is looking for a digital producer to join our growing team. The ideal candidate thrives in a fast-paced environment and loves news and working on the cutting edge of digital and social media. This position will produce original content for First Coast News that will reach our customers whenever and wherever they are, on whatever device they are using at the time. They will also manage content produced by others, including copy editing, for our various desktop/mobile/social outlets. The successful candidate is innovative with strong social media experience combined with solid news judgment. Qualified candidates will have experience posting stories to digital-mobile-social platforms, working knowledge of online CMS software, video and photo-editing skills and the ability to work a flexible schedule. More important, the person we hire will want to win. Responsibilities: Post stories to First Coast News online Digital-Mobile-Social platforms

Report news as it happens online (strong breaking news skills) and generate web traffic through application of advanced social media skills

Monitor news releases, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and any other online news sources and post them to firstcoastnews.com

Email the newsroom about all news that comes into the building during your shift

Post photos to firstcoastnews.com, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Scour the Internet for viral/sharable stories to post on firstcoastnews.com We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.