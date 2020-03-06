Requirements: WEAR-TV is searching for an aggressive Digital Content Producer to help manage content across our digital and social media sites. The Digital Content Producer will be embedded inside our newsroom to curate content, break stories, look for web extras and execute audience growth strategies. RESPONSIBILITES Must be able to demonstrate a digital first mentally with strong leadership skills

Develop and maintain contacts and sources in the community to enterprise story ideas

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Curates content for all platforms

Plan and execute the audience growth strategy daily

Use or proper grammar and excellent writing skills are a must

Other duties as assigned Requirements: Experience in a newsroom preferred

Must be a strong storyteller with the ability to make the complicated understandable

Strong writer, storyteller. Must be naturally inquisitive with an interest in holding government officials accountable

Must be able to use all available tools to enhance stories, from graphics to social media

Should be able to generate story ideas and determine the legitimacy of viewer tips

While applying please provide an online portfolio link for review. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and Drug Free Workplace!