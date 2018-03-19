|Position/Title:
Digital Content Producer
|Details:
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WEAR/WFGX-TV has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer. We are looking for an outgoing, digitally savvy go-getter to help us tell great stories across our digital platforms and fill-in as a Weekend Assignment Manager.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
3/12/2018
|Closing Date:
4/12/2018
|City:
Pensacola
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.weartv.com
|Experience:
As the Digital Content Producer, you will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of all social media and digital properties for WEAR-TV including weartv.com. The primary responsibilities include curating articles for our website, writing creative posts on social media etc. We also need a person who can engage and listen to online fans. This position will also work closely with the Executive Producer of Digital, the Managing Editor and the News Director.
|Requirements:
Job Skills:
|Contact:
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/