Digital Media
Digital Content Producer
Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!
WEAR-TV is seeking a Digital Content Producer who will ensure that all digital objectives, including internet and mobile, maintain or exceed station’s annual growth goals. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring high quality content is published in an accurate and timely manner. In addition to news gathering, writing, creating graphics, editing, and proofreading site content, the Digital Content Producer will post to WEAR-TV.com and across social media sites, live streaming, video, mobile platforms, and apps.
Full Time
8/27/2019
9/27/2019
Pensacola
Florida
http://www.weartv.com
Meet with digital team regularly
Maintain high level communications entire staff on social media
Execute training for sales management, account executives and content producers
Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs as well as find and develop new initiatives and programs to advance the digital team
Assist with implementation of programs and create revenue streams as opportunities arise
Gather new media technology and content information and research to provide the station with the most competitive advantage
Must have at least 1-2 years of experience in web writing and content entry
Journalism degree preferred
Technical knowledge of social media functions
Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, and content
Must have strong written and verbal communication skills
Excellent grammar and news judgment
Excellent technical skills
Ability to work well independently and when directing others
A passion for news
Ability to complete tasks on a deadline and work well under pressure
Must be able to work comfortably across teams and respond to requests from multiple managers and departments
Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.
Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/
Apply Online URL: