Category:

Digital Media

Position/Title:

Digital Content Producer

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WEAR-TV is seeking a Digital Content Producer who will ensure that all digital objectives, including internet and mobile, maintain or exceed station’s annual growth goals. The successful candidate will be responsible for ensuring high quality content is published in an accurate and timely manner. In addition to news gathering, writing, creating graphics, editing, and proofreading site content, the Digital Content Producer will post to WEAR-TV.com and across social media sites, live streaming, video, mobile platforms, and apps.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

8/27/2019

Closing Date:

9/27/2019

City:

Pensacola

State:

Florida

URL:

http://www.weartv.com

Experience:

Responsibilities:

Meet with digital team regularly

Maintain high level communications entire staff on social media

Execute training for sales management, account executives and content producers

Meet with vendors and potential vendors to improve existing and develop new programs as well as find and develop new initiatives and programs to advance the digital team

Assist with implementation of programs and create revenue streams as opportunities arise

Gather new media technology and content information and research to provide the station with the most competitive advantage

Requirements:

Requirements:

Must have at least 1-2 years of experience in web writing and content entry

Journalism degree preferred

Technical knowledge of social media functions

Working knowledge of new media, digital interactive initiatives, and content

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills

Excellent grammar and news judgment

Excellent technical skills

Ability to work well independently and when directing others

A passion for news

Ability to complete tasks on a deadline and work well under pressure

Must be able to work comfortably across teams and respond to requests from multiple managers and departments

Contact:

Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Apply Online URL: